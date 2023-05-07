Speculation On Carlito’s Future With WWE

Carlito surprised fans in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by making an unexpected appearance at WWE Backlash.

We might also see more of him in the future.

Carlito made a cameo appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble in 2021. On RAW the next night, he wrestled and won a match, and there were reports that WWE wanted to sign him to a deal in which he would work behind the scenes as a coach as well as wrestle.

The deal was never completed, and there has been speculation in recent years that WWE wanted to bring him back, but he had previously declined previous offers. Carlito is still wrestling for various promotions across the country, as well as for WWC in Puerto Rico.

He hasn’t shown much interest in a full-time WWE schedule up until now, but a tweet from insider @BoozerRasslin suggests that Carlito might sign the contract this time.

Carlito would be a valuable addition to the locker room, and if the plan is to return to Puerto Rico next year, signing him makes even more sense. Signing Savio Vega for a backstage role would also make sense.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.