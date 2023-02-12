Speculation on Chelsea Green Reuniting With Former Manager on WWE’s Main Roster

Following her comeback in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Chelsea Green has been portraying a new Karen character on WWE television.

A viewer noticed that there is a “RS” logo in the corner of the video wall on the Green entrance video. Just so happens to be the logo for the Robert Stone Brand.

After overseeing Von Wagner in recent months, Stone currently lacks direction on NXT TV.

Stone previously managed Green during her first stint in the company, when she was a member of the NXT roster before being called up to the main roster and then released. She is one of many former stars that Triple H brought back and she never really had a chance on the main roster after sustaining an injury that required surgery in her debut match.

Green has only suffered two defeats since the Royal Rumble. Stone has received praise for his efforts in NXT while serving as a manager, so perhaps a reunion with Green could help them succeed on the main roster.

You can check out a photo featuring the RS branding on the video wall below.