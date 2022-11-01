Speculation on CM Punk Never Wrestling Again

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the incident that occurred behind the scenes with The Elite and CM Punk, there is a possibility that CM Punk’s AEW contract will be bought out.

While appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. commented about the possibility that CM Punk’s wrestling career is finished.

“Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy. He’s got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now. Stephen Amell certainly shining him up with what they’re trying to do over on Heels right now. I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again.’”

Meltzer gave Hausman the “never say never” line as a response to Hausman’s question. Recent rumors have suggested that Triple H might be interested in resuming their previous partnership with Punk.

You can watch a clip from the show below:



(h/t to Wrestle Talk for transcription)