Speculation on CM Punk’s AEW Media Scum Comments Being Planned Weeks Ago

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk made a reference to the AEW All Out media scrum a couple of weeks ago. This suggests that CM Punk may have been thinking about Colt Cabana just before the scrum took place.

If you watched the scrum unfold on the AEW live stream, you might have gotten the impression a reporter asked about Punk’s relationship with Cabana. This was not the case, and as can be seen in the video below, it was Punk who brought up Cabana without being prompted to do so.

Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “One person noted that Punk two weeks ago when he returned said that the press conference after the PPV would be interesting.”

Bryan Alvarez said the following on Wrestling Observer Radio: “I do know that if you talk to people there…they believe that this had been planned and that he was fully intending to go in and do exactly what he did on that day.”

Meltzer added, “It was very clear it was planned because it was so practiced and everything. I think that the idea was he wanted to use Nick Hausman to tell his speech on Colt Cabana, which was pretty out of context, really.”

Regarding the fight that took place backstage after Punk made his statements to the media, the investigation is still ongoing. There are a few aspects of the fight that are being described in a few different ways, but it has been reported that key witnesses have similar stories about what took place.

Meltzer wrote, “The story of the Young Bucks breaking down the door or kicking down the door to get in was said to be not true by multiple people who would know, given they got in late and there was no door broken down.”

Megha Parekh, the Chief Legal Officer for both AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars, was present, but it is unknown whether she was there to support The Young Bucks or whether she had already been in the area for another reason. According to one version of events, Matt and Nick Jackson walked in without knocking on the door. However, according to Punk’s side of the story, they barged in, which sparked an argument that led to Punk punching Matt at least once. Meltzer mentioned in the Observer that people who are close to Punk stated that it was obvious that a fight was going to happen, which is why Punk punched first.

As the fight broke out in front of her, Lucy Guy, who is married to Ace Steel (real name Chris Guy), was said to be present in the room. However, she was not able to move around very well due to the fact that she has a broken foot. It is thought that she was there to look after Punk’s dog, Larry, while he was away. In addition, one of the witnesses thinks that everything happened so quickly that it’s possible that The Bucks and Omega did not notice that she was there.

Nick was said to have been shaken up and suffered a black eye, and Punk was bleeding again from the cut he received from his match with Jon Moxley. Steel, who was supporting his friend Punk, reportedly hit Nick in the eye with a chair. Nick was said to have been shaken up and suffered a black eye. According to reports, Steel pulled Omega’s hair and bit him multiple times. It was revealed that Steel believed that Omega was going to crossface or choke him. As a result, Steel bit Omega “as he was trying to separate Steel and Nick.”

Those who were involved in the fight or who witnessed it have been pulled from the road. Nobody has been let go from their job as of yet. In a related development, it appears that CM Punk will not be returning to AEW in the near future.

You can check out footage from the media scum below: