Speculation On Former WWE Star Returning To The Company

Fans have speculated that a former WWE star is returning to the industry at a time when his stock hasn’t been as high in years.

Former WWE talent Maven co-won the first season of Tough Enough with Nidia Guenard. During his career with WWE from 2001 to 2005, he also won three WWE Hardcore Championships. Since then, he has pursued a variety of occupations, including one as a YouTuber where he discusses his experiences in the wrestling industry.

Maven previously revealed that he interviewed with WWE in 2020 before COVID-19 about returning to the company in a non-wrestling capacity. However, the world had shut down, and the opportunity was no longer available.

In his most recent video, titled “Will I Return to WWE? It’s complicated,” Maven said about a possible return. At the end of the video, Maven turned into a parking area, and the camera captured footage of a door in the Performance Center. Fans assume that Maven has returned to the company in some manner.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of Maven’s return to the company or the Performance Center. He could have come to speak or visit.

Maven would be an ideal hire for them in a speaking function, such as host, commentator, or manager.

You can check out the video below: