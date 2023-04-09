Speculation On “Hiring Freeze” In WWE Following The Return Of Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to Endeavor acquiring WWE in April 2023, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors in January 2023.

According to Fighful Select, there will be fewer new company hires in 2023 than in 2022. Several performers who spoke with Fightful claimed there was a “hiring freeze” and speculated everything from Vince McMahon’s comeback to a possible sale as the causes. No one they spoke to has specifically mentioned a hiring freeze, but the phrase frequently surfaced.

WWE was rumored to be interested in several wrestlers, including Jay White and Nick Aldis. In terms of Aldis, Triple H was reportedly high on him, but once McMahon returned, Aldis was “left out in the cold.”

It was also stated that due to the impending sale, it would be difficult “to make things happen” because there are hires from 2022 that have yet to be used.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.