Speculation On Hulk Hogan Making Fewer WWE Appearances Following RAW Backlash

Hulk Hogan has gone viral following his appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, where fans in attendance loudly booed him. Social media also erupted with criticism aimed at Hogan, with many taking shots at his presence on the show.

Even Raw color commentator Pat McAfee joined in, staging a mock press conference during his show, with one of his co-hosts dressing as Hogan to parody the moment. Hogan appeared on Raw to help hype the premiere and promote his Real American Beer, one of WWE’s new sponsors.

Before the event, Fightful Select reported that Hogan had been discussed for upcoming appearances with WWE. He was also featured in an advertisement for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, set to air later this month, during last week’s SmackDown.

On SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes weighed in on Hogan’s future with WWE, suggesting that live appearances may become less frequent despite his enduring popularity in merchandise sales.

“I think they may do a lot of documentary interviews with him going forward. I think they may have him on commercials. His numbers do incredibly well on WWE Shop, so they’re going to keep him around. But I think as far as live appearances, you may not see him as often.”

While Hogan’s appearance sparked widespread discussion, it’s clear that WWE still values his brand, leveraging it for merchandise and promotional opportunities despite his polarizing reception from live audiences.