Speculation On Kazuchika Okada Possibly Appearing At AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be teaming up with NJPW for a joint PPV event called “The Forbidden Door” at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday, June 26th 2022.

After the announcement was made, NJPW star Kazuchika Okada became a trending topic on Twitter with fans speculating about him possibly being part of the card. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Okada’s status for the event:

“It was actually brought up tonight to Okada, since the show was just announced in Japan as well and he mentioned that… His wife’s birthday is the 28th, which is, the 28th in Japan is like like the 27th in the United States. So, it would be very difficult for him to do that show and be back for his wife’s birthday.

So, he sort of said he wasn’t doing the show, but he might have been kidding. But, if he is doing the show, that might be like after his match, the time to re-introduce Omega. Okada’s leaving, he’s coming out. And then build for something there… Probably for September or something like that. If he’s ready by September.”