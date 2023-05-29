Speculation On Kenny Omega Receiving Outside Assistance Against The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena match, as seen on the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV, with help from Konosuke Takeshita. During his post-match promo after the event, Kenny Omega said the following:

“I might not be the most popular guy backstage but there is a bigger world than AEW and I still have at least one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. You guys stay tuned. We are not done! This is not over!”

Fans on Twitter have speculated about Japanese stars such as Kazuchika Okada and/or Kota Ibushi teaming up with Omega for a rumored BCC vs. Elite Blood and Guts match. Omega has a history with both Okada and Ibushi in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

You can check out the complete media scrum below: