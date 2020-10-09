Speculation On Kyle O’Reilly’s Injury At WWE NXT Takeover 31

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on Kyle O’Reilly being injured at the NXT Takeover 31 PPV:

“They [WWE] didn’t say what his injuries were, it certainly leads to one to speculate since there is the one thing they won’t tell you if that’s someone’s injury..they’ll tell you every single injury except when someone has a concussion. I’m not saying Kyle has a concussion, but the fact that they said he was injured and 100% wouldn’t be able to do TV, that tells me he has a pretty serious injury and they won’t tell us what it is, so hate to be one to speculate, but that certainly sounds like a concussion.”

