Speculation On Lacey Evans’ WWE Status, Name Changed And Hints Leaving The Company

According to recent social media activity, a WWE star could be leaving the company very soon.

Lacey Evans raised some eyebrows this week when she shared a meme with the caption “How Many Days Left.” Fans on social media speculated that she was counting down the days until her WWE contract expired.

It is unclear how much time she has left on her contract, but she has added to the speculation in the last 24 hours or so by changing her social media handles to LimitlessMacey. Her real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec.

Evans signed with WWE in 2016 and wrestled in NXT until being promoted to the main roster in 2019. There were various start and stop pushes and character overhauls done with her, but she was never pushed to the level of Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair. Evans hasn’t been featured prominently in a storyline in months, and the last time she wrestled was in a dark match last month, losing to Zelina Vega.

Evans was recently involved in an X/Twitter exchange with the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, who took offense to Evans using the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter claims he turned down an opportunity to work with Evans earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, Evans wrote the following:

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out…….oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout😈👀💦”