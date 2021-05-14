Speculation On Legitimate Backstage Tension Between AEW Executive Vice Presidents

On Jim Cornette’s recent podcast, co-host Brian Last hinted that there could be legitimate backstage tension between AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com addressed the speculation:

“I’ve heard the rumors. I haven’t heard that from any talents. I haven’t heard that from any executives, but I’ve heard it’s worth me asking about. It is not something that wrestlers are talking about and it’s not been something I’ve asked about a ton.”

During the PWTorch.com Tuesday Flagship podcast for website members, Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the speculation and here is a transcription:

Keller: “There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and we’re gonna learn about a lot of dysfunction. We’re gonna learn what a very short honeymoon period there was between certain key people in the company, who aren’t even talking to each other anymore. I think we’re gonna find that out. I know there are people in other wrestling companies saying The Bucks and Cody and Kenny it’s not gonna be long at all before they want to have nothing to do with each other. The honeymoon period is going to be short. It seems like it is. It seems like there’s some disengagement and people going off into their own that is showing up in certain ways.”

Powell: “If that is not happening, they need to clear up that misconception. I do think it’s happening. There’s a would-be difference maker who could go there that has that opinion that there’s all this in-fighting and this person for that reason is hesitant to go there.”