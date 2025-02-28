Speculation On Malakai Black’s WWE Return After Cryptic Social Media Post

WWE fans are buzzing with speculation that Malakai Black is on his way back to the company, following reports of WWE’s interest and a cryptic video he recently shared on social media.

Earlier this month, Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks departed AEW, with all three either already signed with WWE or rumored to be returning. Starks has since appeared in NXT, while Dave Meltzer reported that WWE creative has been discussing plans for both Black and Miro.

Many fans believe Black could join The Judgment Day upon his return, as subtle hints have been dropped on WWE programming. On the January 20th episode of Raw, Chad Gable asked Dominik Mysterio for advice on dealing with luchador stars Penta El Zero Miedo, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio. In response, Mysterio handed him a piece of paper with a name on it, though the name was never revealed—leading to further speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, Black recently shared a fan-made highlight video on his Instagram Stories. While he made no direct reference to WWE or his future plans, fans immediately interpreted it as a potential tease for his return.