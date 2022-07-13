Speculation on New WWE NXT 2.0 QR Code Referencing Top WWE Superstars

The second WWE NXT 2.0 QR code teaser directs users to a graphic that resembles Wordle-like on the official WWE website.

A new QR code that connects to a visual on the WWE.com website was featured on Tuesday night’s NXT episode. The names listed appear to be Quinn for Xyon Quinn, Becky for Becky Lynch, Crews for Apollo Crews, Trick for Trick Williams, Brock for Brock Lesnar, and Toxic for Toxic Attraction, as can be seen in the graphic below.

The correct answer contains the letters “O” and “C,” and according to the graphic’s hints, the word’s ending is “C,” with “Havoc” being speculated.

The URL for this graphic is www.wwe.com/br1016 and the full URL with the “nxt_br_2022july” ad campaign name in it is www.wwe.com/br1016?utm_source=tv&utm_medium=qr&utm_campaign=nxt_br_2022july. This is the same ad tracking campaign as last week.

As previously mentioned, last Tuesday’s Great American Bash featured the first NXT 2.0 QR code teaser. Additionally, that code led to a WWE.com URL that had a set of numbers. Last week’s partial URL was www.wwe.com/br81011 and the message of numbers on the page said “8:10:11” and that’s it.

The QR code teases are still unaddressed, and WWE hasn’t said anything about what they might represent.

