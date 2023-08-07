Speculation On Nia Jax Returning To WWE Soon

A former WWE star may be returning to the company.

There has been speculation that Nia Jax will return soon, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on whether she’ll be at tonight’s RAW, but sources within the company have recently heard her name mentioned.

In late 2021, Jax was released. According to the New York Post, it was due to her refusal to get vaccinated. Jax later teased on social media that she would be discussing backstage issues regarding the way certain talent was handled by management.

Obviously, with Triple H running things backstage and Vince McMahon no longer traveling on a weekly basis, things have changed for the better, and many would argue for the better. This would theoretically allow several names to return.

Jax made a one-time appearance at the Royal Rumble last year, and in recent months, she has been working hard to get into better shape with the help of Charlotte Flair.