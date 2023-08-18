Speculation On One Of CM Punk’s Instagram Stories Being A Shot At Matt Jackson’s Wife

Following the All Out brawl last year, there is still bad blood between CM Punk and The Elite, as the two sides have yet to sit down and discuss their issues, with AEW going in the direction of keeping everyone separate.

Punk has stated his desire to meet with them and has reportedly texted Hangman Page an apology for his comments following a recent Collision.

Punk shared a photo of an event t-shirt on his Instagram story last month before the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV that listed the show as a Saturday, but the show was on a Friday.

His post included laughing and thinking emojis with the following caption: “Absolutely not shocking. How could this happen?”

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the error was discovered quickly, corrected, and no incorrect shirts were sold, though some were printed. It should be noted that Dana Massie, Matt Jackson’s wife, is AEW’s Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer.

Meltzer wrote, “Why he did that was unknown, but internally some saw this as a shot at Dana Massie, the wife of Matt, who is in charge of AEW merchandise. Whatever it was, it didn’t seem to make any sense to post it and certainly wasn’t good for the public optics.”

You can check out a print screen of the story below: