Speculation On Paul Heyman Turning On Roman Reigns

WWE gave fans enough to talk about after this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. If you missed it, Paul Heyman returned as the original Bloodline and the new Bloodline faced off in the ring. Heyman walked out, introducing CM Punk as the OG Bloodline’s fifth member for Survivor Series: WarGames.

First, as seen below, it appears that CM Punk is saying something along the lines of “that’s my wiseman” and Roman Reigns appears to be replying “we’ll see.” Long-time fans recall that Heyman and Punk were quite tight during Punk’s initial WWE tenure.

Fans have also noticed Heyman winking at Jimmy Uso. However, Heyman’s attire is the main topic of discussion among fans online. Heyman appeared in black with a crimson undershirt and handkerchief, a look that has become synonymous with Solo Sikoa.

Keep in mind that Roman Reigns was unable to contact Heyman last week because his phone was out of service, and it was Solo who damaged Heyman’s phone some weeks prior. So, have Heyman and Solo agreed on Heyman’s role as the new Bloodline’s Wiseman? If the premise is that Heyman’s persona works best as a heel, that makes sense. Furthermore, the business is developing Solo, and one might argue that Reigns as babyface does not require Heyman, so we’ll see whether this all leads to a major swerve, possibly at Survivor Series.

CM PUNK: ITS NOT ABOUT ME OR YOU, ITS ABOUT HIM. ROMAN REIGNS: HES MY WISEMAN CM PUNK: WE’LL SEE 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/tXlrkIGtOF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 23, 2024