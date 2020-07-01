Speculation On Renee Young’s WWE Future, Update On Lio Rush’s Post-WWE Future

Renee Young tweeted the last night, which some fans think indicates that she’s leaving WWE. She’ll be making her official announcement today (Wednesday, July 1st):

Oh man! My news is tomorrow! Eeeeeepppppp! Just sent a v important email. 🥴🤠😅😎😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 1, 2020

– Lio Rush posted the following video, teasing what’s next for his career following his WWE release in April. Rush is teasing something for May 18th. That is the same day that the recently released WWE talents’ no-compete clauses expire: