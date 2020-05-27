Speculation On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Stoyline Plans

Regarding Rey Mysterio’s “retirement” segment that was announced for next week’s RAW, there is speculation that Mysterio’s son Dominik could make a return to television. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“Since they mentioned Dominik Mysterio, it will be interesting to see if he shows up to defend his father because we know he’s been on WWE’s radar or in their orbit so to speak.”

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co also commented on the matter:

“There have been rumors since last year of Dominik turning on his father and having him join Seth Rollins’ stable would be a great opportunity to introduce his new heel character.”