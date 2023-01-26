Speculation on Sami Zayn’s Push Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Sami Zayn’s current push in WWE and how it relates to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns heading into WWE WrestleMania 39 on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

“The goal from the Roman Reigns standpoint all along has been to make Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn into stars – bigger stars (than they already are). And that’s actually worked. But obviously, the original plan was not Sami Zayn (to face Reigns at Wrestlemania), and even as late as a couple of weeks ago, they were trying to find something to not be Sami Zayn. This was not the long term plan of, ‘Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn Wrestlemania main event’. The plan was not Sami Zayn becomes a superstar, the plan was just do a few key things with Sami Zayn then ‘we’ll ditch him and get rid of him’, and because it clicked, to their credit, they saw that it clicked and it was like, ‘Well let’s make him a star this year, or this season’, and that’s what happened.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the rumor is that Owens and Zayn will reunite to challenge The Usos for the unified tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

You can watch a clip from the show below:

WOR: While going through potential Royal Rumble winners, Dave Meltzer believes this year's WrestleMania match should be Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.https://t.co/mYdKSjVF4U pic.twitter.com/Dzp6heW4ro — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) January 26, 2023



