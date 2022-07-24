Speculation on Sasha Banks and Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, there is a lot of hope within WWE regarding potential improvements. The commentary on Friday’s SmackDown had a notable change as the announcers appeared a little more at ease during the broadcast. When Xavier Woods sat in with the announcers, he made note of ROH and NJPW. If Vince was still in charge, the references to the other promotions would not have been permitted.

Wade Keller of PWTorchVIP.com stated that although Stephanie McMahon received mixed reviews in the early 2000s, it is difficult to find someone who would say anything unfavorable about her now. It is believed that over the past 20 years, Stephanie McMahon has improved as a person and learned from her mistakes.

According to Keller, the women are hopeful that Stephanie will enhance their TV time and presentation. Some others also think that Sasha Banks and Naomi joining the company again is a possibility.

Sasha and Naomi had problems with Vince because they felt deceived or disrespected by him, but now that he is no longer in charge of the company, they could go back and save face. It’s not quite certain if those in positions of authority will hold resentment towards Sasha and Naomi, but history demonstrates that Triple H has been forgiving, and he was instrumental in bringing back stars like Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.

After years of Scott Steiner criticizing Triple H and Stephanie in shoot interviews, Steiner took for a photo with Triple H at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Therefore, it is highly likely that Stephanie and Triple H would welcome Sasha and Naomi back if someone like Scott Steiner could be.