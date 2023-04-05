Speculation On Seth Rollins’ RAW Segment, Backstage News On WrestleMania 39 And RAW Changes

The RAW After WrestleMania episode and WrestleMania 39 underwent several creative changes, according to Fightful Select. All of these changes could not be confirmed to be the result of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return to power. The following are news and notes from Los Angeles:

* It was reported a few weeks ago that a WrestleMania segment starring LA Knight and Bobby Lashley was being considered. This was still planned for the weekend, but it clearly did not happen. Lashley’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy was brought to SoFi Stadium for his brief introduction on stage, but it was originally planned for Knight to appear in some capacity as well.

* Although Shotzi’s tank was delivered to SoFi Stadium for use, she and Natalya did not use it to enter the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way.

* A planned LWO (Legado del Fantasma, Rey Mysterio) segment with Bad Bunny for RAW was canceled for an unknown reason. WWE had also planned a RAW segment in which Cody Rhodes would be seen on the phone with someone, presumably calling his mystery partner for the main event. WWE ultimately chose Brock Lesnar as his partner, but Lesnar attacked Rhodes before the match with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could begin.

* The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was listed internally as a title match.

* A mini-tournament was supposed to be held with Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai vs. Piper Niven and Candice LeRae vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY to crown a new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, but it was canceled about an hour before the show. This was changed to a tag team match, with Liv and Raquel defeating Kai and SKY to earn a match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch on the following week’s show.

* According to the fan clip below, Seth Rollins’ brief in-ring segment was nixed while it was happening, but word from within WWE is that the segment was originally scripted that way.