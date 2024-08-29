Speculation On Shane McMahon Following This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley appeared in the opening segment of AEW Dynamite for the first time since the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event. Moxley said he needed to talk to Darby Allin and then stated the following to Tony Schiavone:

“I’m gonna tell you something, I want you to listen to me. It’s gonna take some time for everybody to wrap their brains around this, but we’re gonna start right now, okay? Listen to me. This is not your company anymore.”

Shane McMahon’s potential involvement with Moxley sparked immediate speculation after he was rumored to be joining AEW.

WrestleVotes shared a graphic of Shane with Moxley as Dean Ambrose and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote “imagine he’s talking about Shane McMahon coming in.”