Speculation On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 41 Continues

The Netflix age of WWE Raw programming begins next month, with the debut episode on January 6th set to be stacked like a PLE, with names such as The Rock speculated to feature.

The Rock has yet to be formally announced for any upcoming WWE shows, and his position for WrestleMania remains uncertain because he is not advertised for the event. Dave Meltzer revealed a few weeks ago that, despite appearing at Bad Blood, Rock had not committed to WrestleMania. Rock later turned to social media to call the claim “BS.”

Since WrestleMania season is about to begin, someone on the F4W Board mentioned Dave Meltzer’s reporting on The Rock’s WrestleMania status and where things stand on that topic.

Meltzer responded, “He had not committed to do the main event match on the show when I reported that he had not committed to do that and other bouts were being talked about. Which to those involved at the time internally was a hell of a big deal. He still had not several weeks ago, the last time I was told directly, hence no advertising of him for the show. I haven’t heard a change but that subject hasn’t been broached with more for a few weeks. From day one I wrote it’s up to him and he can change his mind at any time.”

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Cody Rhodes said the following:

Rhodes stated, “Well, I mean this, and I don’t mean this in a smart-aleck-type way, but Rock is the director of the board, the man that is the final boss. Dwayne Johnson is different from the final boss. His outside-the-box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE’s record era, part of this WWE Netflix era. So whether he’s in the ring or not, he is very much still involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he’ll come looking for, I know what to expect. But what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is: keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse, but I think what you will get will surprise you all.”