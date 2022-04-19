Speculation On The WWE Brand Split Following WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns became the Unified WWE Universal Champion at Wrestlemania 38. In addition to that, the RAW and Smackdown tag team titles are set to merge at the Wrestlemania Backlash PLE when RK-Bro go up against The Usos.

Despite the titles merging, the belief is that WWE isn’t going to be ending the brand split in the near future. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Roman Reigns is scheduled to headline WrestleMania Backlash even though they don’t seem to have started a program for him. Also, regarding rumors of brand mergers because of the singles title merger and the tag title merger, right now they are not merging rosters. Of course Vince could decide something different five minutes from now but as of right now nobody has heard anything discussed in that direction.”