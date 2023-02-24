Speculation On Three Top AEW Stars Possibly Ending Up In WWE Soon

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Kenny Omega. Last week, Omega’s name was mentioned as the free agent in whom WWE is interested in.

Meltzer stated that Omega’s name has been “heavily talked” in certain circles within WWE and elsewhere in wrestling. Meltzer did not say who else is interested, but a full-time NJPW deal is presumably on the table, and companies such as Impact may be interested if they can match his asking price.

Meltzer stated that Omega’s contract was set to expire at the end of January because he signed with AEW on February 1, 2019 and had a 4-year deal, but he was out for nine months with an injury and time could be added, although that hasn’t been confirmed. If AEW adds the nine-month extension, he won’t be able to negotiate with another promotion until November.

Meltzer went on to say that with Barry Bloom representing Omega and The Young Bucks, they have a good chance of sticking together, in other words, a package deal. Bloom has represented many big names in the business over the years, including Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Kevin Nash, Chris Jericho, and many more.

It’s unclear whether Omega and The Bucks are leaning toward AEW, WWE, or somewhere else, but it’s worth noting that they had discussions with Triple H before AEW launched, and Omega has been complimentary of WWE, even suggesting that AEW and WWE could work together someday.

If Omega and The Bucks want to headline WrestleMania and work for the world’s biggest company, they are at a point in their lives where they must consider the move. Omega is 39 years old, Matt Jackson is 37, and Nick is 33 years old. Of course, everything is dependent on their family situation and their desire to be away from home. Although AEW has more time off than WWE, the prospect of working WrestleMania is appealing to many wrestlers, and WWE has demonstrated with Cody Rhodes that they are willing to push you to the top even if you previously worked for the competition.