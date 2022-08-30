Speculation on Tony Khan Following Cryptic Tweet After WWE RAW

Following the airing of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, AEW President Tony Khan sent out an interesting tweet to his followers. The text that appeared on the gif stated, “This is the stroke of luck I’ve been looking for.”

It would appear that this tweet may be making a reference to the conclusion of this week’s episode of Raw, in which a lot of fans were upset that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY didn’t win the WWE Women’s Tag Team title tournament finals against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Many people felt that SKY and Kai, rather than the babyface team, ought to have triumphed in the tournament finals.

This tweet was sent at a time when AEW has been receiving a lot of negative press for a variety of reasons, whereas WWE has been receiving praise for the booking decisions that Triple H has made since taking over as head of creative for the company.

There has been a lot of backstage drama in the promotion, including an altercation that took place in Minneapolis a few weeks ago between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, which resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks as a result of the incident.

There is tension between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page as a result of Punk’s calling out of Page during a promo segment a few weeks ago when he wasn’t supposed to do so. Khan spoke with the top AEW star about his frustrations in a recent meeting that took place.

Khan held a meeting for the talent at Dynamite a week ago, during which he discussed other issues that have arisen among the talent.

Khan has also been criticized for his decision to have Jon Moxley defeat CM Punk in their World Heavyweight Title unification bout last week on Dynamite. The match lasted for three minutes and Punk was defeated. Punk vs. Moxley is rumored to be the main event at All Out this coming Saturday.

Khan’s tweet could be about something else, such as a business deal or a new signing, but fans are discussing it regardless.