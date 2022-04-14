Speculation On Tony Khan’s Next “Huge” Announcement

It was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on next week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a segment on Dynamite. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what Khan’s follow-up announcement could be:

“On the show, they announced that Tony Khan’s going to have another major announcement on Wednesday, so we’re going to have a week of speculation of what this could be. Whether it could be… They didn’t say a new signing, they said a major announcement, so maybe this is the streaming deal that’s been talked about. Maybe it’s something to do with Ring of Honor, as far as some sort of a broadcast deal for them.

We’ll have to wait and see. He is signing guys for Ring of Honor, so he’s got to be pretty confident he’s going to be doing something with them. I guess that could very well be what it is.”