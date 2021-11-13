Speculation On Vince McMahon Feeling Many WWE Supertars Are Overpaid

It was speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels like many of the WWE talents are overpaid. Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE talents are underpaid as only around 8% of WWE’s total revenue is paid to the wrestlers.

It was noted that Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are believed to be the only wrestlers making $5 million per year, while a few others make just less than $5 million per year. The salary date is apparently based off a 2020 Forbes article that used various sources to estimate the top 10 WWE salaries, which included downside guarantees or base income, along with additional payouts for well-performing events, and merchandise sales.

That 2020 Forbes article actually reported Lesnar at $10 million, while having Reigns at $5 million, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton at $4.1 million, Seth Rollins at $4 million, Triple H at $3.3 million, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at $3.1 million, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at $3 million, Shane McMahon at $2.1 million, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon at $2 million due to work as then-performer and executive, and former WWE star Braun Strowman at $1.9 million.

It should be noted that Vince’s opinion on talent pay was just speculation.