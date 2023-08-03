Speculation On Warner Bros. Discovery Being Interested In WWE Programming

While it is unlikely, AEW and WWE could end up working with the same television partner in the United States, Warner Bros. Discovery.

TBS and TNT currently carry AEW programming. WWE is no longer in exclusive talks with USA Network and FOX about renewing its RAW and SmackDown media rights deals with the companies, allowing them to continue discussions and speak with other networks.

As previously reported by James Andrew Miller on SI Media With Jimmy Traina in April, Warner Bros. Discovery had expressed interest in WWE programming.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WBD is still interested in WWE, but is unlikely to be a serious bidder because they are expected to sign AEW to a new deal and will be interested in keeping the NBA while also being cash-strapped.

“TV numbers, they’re guaranteed. They’re exactly what you would expect them to be. But, yeah, a company’s super, super profitable and there weren’t any great revelations other than the TV deal that they’re working on may take longer because [WWE CEO] Nick Khan said the starting point is so much higher that it requires more discussions. The TV situation is for both companies, which has come and due is very interesting because of the changes in the television landscape. And, you know, the other thing is, is that, the NBA, you know, and Nick Ckhan even he was asked about this, you know, about like, is this delayed due to the NBA? And he said he didn’t think it had anything to do with the NBA. There is talk of WBD being interested in WWE with the idea that they would have the entire wrestling market and they could cross-promote it. But I don’t see that happening at all. They may have interest, but I can’t see WWE going on the same station as AEW. I think that that would and certainly, if they did, there’d be no agreement to cross-promote. But it’s kind of like, you know, what ESPN has done by being the home. ESPN wants to be the home of MMA. They have the PFL. They have UFC. They’d be interested in it. I think there’s interest if Bellator stays as a separate entity from them getting Bellator ’cause they wanna be the home of all of it and, you know, be able to cross-promote as much as possible. I mean, even though you can’t really cross-promote on the shows themselves, you can still put the commercials, but I don’t see WWE going for that one. It would take a ridiculous offer and WBD’s already strapped for cash. So I don’t see that one happening. But we’ll see.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)