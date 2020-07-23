Speculation On What’s Next For The Robert Stone Brand

The Robert Stone Brand picked up Mercedes Martinez on last night’s show and now speculation is that Stone will have Martinez take out Shotzi Blackheart. It’s believed that this would then lead to Martinez feuding with Rhea Ripley.

Stone and Aliyah have been feuding with Shotzi for weeks now but Shotzi defeated Aliyah last night. They have also been feuding with Ripley but she defeated them in a handicap match two weeks ago.

Rumor has it that Stone will now call on Martinez to get revenge on Shotzi and Rhea.