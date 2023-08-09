Speculation On When Jey vs. Jimmy Uso “Brother vs. Brother” Match Might Take Place

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Jey Uso with the assistance of Jimmy Uso at the 2023 WWE SummerSlam PLE.

There has been internet speculation that Jey will face Jimmy at the 2023 WWE Payback PLE.

WrestleVotes speculated on when the match might take place. They wrote, “Hearing that at least one creative force backstage wants WWE to wait for WrestleMania to do the first Uso ‘Brother v Brother’ match. However that’s unlikely at this point I’m told, with the feeling that 35 weeks is too long of a stretch.”