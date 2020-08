The current speculation is that Santana Garrett and Jessi Kamea are two of the masked female members of Retribution. As PWMania.com previously reported, the people playing the roles right now won’t necessarily end up being the unmasked members of the faction.

Red headed Retribution member looks like Santana Garrett while the purple highlight one looks like Jessi Kamea. pic.twitter.com/9HITbnnAdX — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) August 15, 2020