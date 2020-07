Kevin Owens was in attendance at last week’s WWE RAW TV tapings but the company decided to not use him, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer speculated on why Owens didn’t appear on television:

“I think the key was that since they wanted to do injury angles with [Aleister] Black on both shows, the feeling was that Owens would theoretically have to do run-ins to attempt to break those up and they didn’t feel the need to sacrifice him in angles like that.”