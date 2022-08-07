Speculation on Why Vince McMahon Changed His Mind About Retiring from WWE

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter talked about Vince McMahon’s departure from the WWE in the wake of the hush money scandal that the WWE Board of Directors is looking into.

This incident changed McMahon’s decision that he would never retire, which he had made for years. Many fans didn’t expect McMahon’s retirement being based only on the current scandal, given that he fought the government throughout the steroid trials.

“Obviously there was something huge. I’m sure it was not a voluntary decision, but it was one of those things where you are now in a position where you’re going to hurt the company. I do believe that if Vince McMahon thought that he was going to hurt the company by staying that he would leave.

I think that’s the one thing he would do. He’s not gonna take his legacy down. The WWE is his life legacy. He’s gonna be there long after he’s gone. I don’t think he wants to be the one to take it down, I think he wants it to live forever.”

