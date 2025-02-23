Speculation On WWE Gearing Up For A Possible Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

According to WRKD Wrestling, CM Punk’s comments that the Undisputed WWE Championship is “changing The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have sparked speculation about a potential heel turn for Rhodes in the future. Adding fuel to that fire, The Final Boss demanding The American Nightmare’s soul intensifies the storyline.
Reports indicate that The Rock’s insistence on Rhodes becoming The Final Boss’ champion could hint that The Rock is prepared to do whatever it takes to help Rhodes retain his title at WrestleMania.
CM Punk planted the seeds weeks ago that the WWE title is changing Cody.
Could we see Rhodes sell his soul to The Rock leading to Rock helping Cody do whatever it takes to retain the title against Cena at Wrestlemania?
The Rock has been on the receiving end of this before. pic.twitter.com/R24tr8qJrl
— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) February 22, 2025