Speculation On WWE Gearing Up For A Possible Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

According to WRKD Wrestling, CM Punk’s comments that the Undisputed WWE Championship is “changing The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have sparked speculation about a potential heel turn for Rhodes in the future. Adding fuel to that fire, The Final Boss demanding The American Nightmare’s soul intensifies the storyline.

Reports indicate that The Rock’s insistence on Rhodes becoming The Final Boss’ champion could hint that The Rock is prepared to do whatever it takes to help Rhodes retain his title at WrestleMania.