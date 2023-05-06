Speculation On WWE SmackDown Moving To NBC If They Leave FOX

In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, hosts Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility that WWE could leave FOX for a more lucrative offer on the television rights for SmackDown.

USA Network consistently ranks among the top cable networks every week, owing to WWE programming, and with TV ratings for most scripted shows declining, the networks are relying more on live/sports programming to stay afloat.

There was a time when major TV networks such as NBC and FOX would never have aired a weekly wrestling show, but times have changed, and wrestling has consistently drawn large audiences every Friday night on FOX. Meltzer mentioned that he has heard rumors about NBC acquiring SmackDown, but that nothing has been finalized.

“I know that there was talk of NBC getting SmackDown,” Meltzer said. “There’s been no official negotiations but I have absolutely heard the idea of NBC being interested as far as the idea of getting everything and putting SmackDown on the network. That does make sense.”

Meltzer made it clear that he doesn’t know if that will happen, but it seems more likely than a few years ago. He stated, “Will they do it? I don’t know. They have their own Friday night stuff that’s been around for years and years, we’ll see. That wouldn’t surprise me if NBC takes everything and puts SmackDown on.”

For what it’s worth, The Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand predicted in December that WWE would have a new TV deal in place by the end of the year, with NBCU keeping Raw and NXT while moving SmackDown to one of their NBC channels.

