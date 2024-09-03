Speculation On WWE’s Plans For Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Rematch For The Universal Title

Solo Sikoa declared his intention to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, as seen on the August 30, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the upcoming Cody Rhodes vs. Solo rematch from SummerSlam.

“So, on the Cody-Solo Sikoa front, from what I was told, Cody and Solo are not scheduled for Bad Blood. But they are scheduled. I don’t know when the match is going to be. They are obviously on Friday’s show. They’re going to set up a match… I have not been told this. This is just my guess. They may do it on the first show back on the USA Network.”

WWE is rumored to be “loading up” for the first USA Network edition of SmackDown on September 13th.