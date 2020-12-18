Speculation Surrounding Lars Sullivan After Being Off SmackDown For Weeks

There’s a lot of speculation on Lars Sullivan’s WWE status and why he hasn’t been on SmackDown since the recent sitdown interview segments in late October and early November.

It was reported today by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that one issue has to do with the top star on the brand, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being a heel that the company does not want to beat right now. That makes for a situation where it’s not really a good thing to have another top heel that they don’t want to beat, Lars, on the same brand.

Furthermore, Ringside News reports that Lars hasn’t been at the SmackDown tapings in recent weeks. It appears there are no apparent plans for him in the immediate future as he hasn’t even been brought in. It was noted that people backstage at SmackDown “have not seen Lars” and that there is “no information from the top” regarding his status.