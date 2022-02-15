Speculation Within AEW Locker Room On Cody Rhodes’ Departure, Darby Allin

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced this morning that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks.

In an update, the AEW locker room began speculating on Brandi and Cody last Wednesday after they didn’t come to the Dynamite taping in Atlantic City, according to Fightful Select. Leading up to that, there were some people in AEW who were suspicious that Cody’s entire contract situation was a work, with a lot of questions marks regarding the legitimacy. However, those people came to realize that the situation was real, and it became clear to a few by Friday that a new contract likely would not be reached.

There were some people in AEW who reached out to Cody over the weekend, but the situation was downplayed, and he even said that word of him leaving AEW was conjecture, and that he was simply negotiating. Those that had talked with Rhodes said he claimed to love working with AEW and Khan. There are several AEW production employees who were partial to working with Cody as he went to bat for them within the company.

Regarding the future of the Rhodes To The Top reality show, there has been no confirmation on a second season, despite inquiries to AEW, WarnerMedia and TNT. People in AEW noted that they have not seen any filming for the show, but there are hopes that other wrestlers can be featured on reality shows. Darby Allin is one wrestler who has been filmed as of late, but no other details were provided.

Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of December and as noted, people within WWE knew the departure announcement would be made this morning.

