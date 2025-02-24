“Speedball” Mike Bailey Comments On His Journey To AEW

As reported by PWMania.com, a video vignette featuring former TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey aired during Saturday night’s post-AEW Grand Slam Australia episode of Collision, confirming his imminent arrival at the company.

Shortly following the show, Bailey took to his Twitter (X) account and commented on his journey to AEW.

Bailey wrote, “I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can’t thank you all enough.

My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in @AEW! #AEWCollision ❤️🙏🔥”

You can check out Bailey’s post below.