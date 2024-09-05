“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set For MLP: Forged In Excellence

The forbidden door from AEW to TNA will open for Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Maple Leaf Pro.

On Thursday, MLP announced an inter-promotional showdown between “Speedball” Mike Bailey and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita for the “Forged In Excellence” two-night events scheduled for October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Also advertised for the shows on 10/19 and 10/20 are Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Gisele Shaw and Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, with Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis serving as the commentary team.