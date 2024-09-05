“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set For MLP: Forged In Excellence

By
Matt Boone
-

The forbidden door from AEW to TNA will open for Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Maple Leaf Pro.

On Thursday, MLP announced an inter-promotional showdown between “Speedball” Mike Bailey and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita for the “Forged In Excellence” two-night events scheduled for October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Also advertised for the shows on 10/19 and 10/20 are Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Gisele Shaw and Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, with Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis serving as the commentary team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR