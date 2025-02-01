Spoiler: Absent WWE Star Backstage At Royal Rumble Amidst Contract Dispute

PWInsider.com reports that Alexa Bliss has been spotted backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, and she is now expected to appear on the broadcast.

This development comes after previous reports indicated that there had been no movement between Bliss and WWE regarding their contract negotiations. Despite posting social media content suggesting she was at home, Bliss is, in fact, at the event.

The contract dispute stemmed from Bliss’ camp pushing for a new deal, while WWE wanted her to continue under the terms of her existing contract, which she was under before taking maternity leave in January 2023.

With Bliss now in Indianapolis and backstage at Royal Rumble, it remains to be seen how WWE will incorporate her into the show.