Spoiler: Another Match Revealed for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

The second match for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 has been confirmed.

During Friday night’s SmackDown tapings, it was revealed that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa would take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced the match during an in-ring promo.

This will be The Enforcer’s second singles match against The Celtic Warrior. Sikoa defeated Sheamus in their first match on October 21st’s SmackDown.

Full spoilers for next Friday can be found by clicking here, and a non-spoiler match preview for next week can be found by clicking here.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 30:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens