SPOILER: Another Name In St. Louis For A Return At The WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE star Aksana is reportedly in St. Louis and is scheduled for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, according to PWInsider.

The former Lithuanian fitness model and bodybuilder, who turns 40 in April, was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal in September 2009. She remained with the company until June 12, 2014. Aksana was never really involved in any major storylines, but she briefly had an on-screen relationship with Cesaro, and once formed the “Foxsana” tag team with Alicia Fox. She is also known for her wedding to Goldust during the days of the original WWE NXT format, and once served as the assistant to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long when he was the SmackDown General Manager. Aksana held the FCW Divas Title once, and was the Queen of FCW on one occassion. Aksana has been away from pro wrestling since her WWE release in June 2014. She has not wrestled since losing to Fox on the June 13, 2014 edition of SmackDown. Aksana has made just a few convention appearances since them, but has not wrestled on the indies. It had been reported shortly after her release that Aksana had been a favorite of WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, but had lost his support and didn’t have a lot of other supporters backstage. She was released after the decision was made to call-up names from NXT like Sasha Banks and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

It’s very likely that WWE is bringing several former talents in to St. Louis to serve as potential Rumble entrant replacements, especially with potential changes due to COVID-19. Many names are rumored or expected for Saturday’s PPV but there’s no word on exactly who will be in the match out of the rumored names. Rumored names include Asuka, Kairi Sane, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Melina, Cameron and rapper Bad Bunny.

