Spoiler: Bayley’s Status For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Bayley is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW.

There is no word on whether Bayley will appear on tonight’s show, but according to PWInsider, she is already at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

It was emphasized that Bayley’s post-WrestleMania 39 comments were storyline-related to generate buzz and that there is no internal belief that she plans to leave the company anytime soon.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley is “available to use” this week on RAW, according to WRKD Wrestling.

There has been no word on why Bayley was not with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on last week’s RAW, but she was originally scheduled to be with them as they faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the #1 contender’s match.

Liv and Raquel will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on tonight’s RAW.