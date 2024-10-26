Spoiler: Big Match Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE presents the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several matches have already been scheduled for the show.

The main events are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Women’s Champion Nia Jax in men’s and women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches. WWE United States Champion LA Knight will face Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

A new match was added to the card during next week’s SmackDown tapings. You can view the spoilers here. WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso will face The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel.

Jey reunited with Jey at the end of this week’s show, having cost Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa the WWE Tag Team Championship match against the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley). This comes after The Bloodline helped Bron Breakker defeat Jey for the Intercontinental Title on Raw this week.

The Bloodline’s exact membership was not specified in the announcement. Jey did, however, admit that he entered the fight to exact revenge on Solo Sikoa.