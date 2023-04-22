Spoiler: Big Match Planned For WWE Backlash Next Month

There has been much speculation about Bad Bunny’s WWE Backlash match, whether it will be a six-man match or a standard tag team match, but word now is that it will be a standard tag team match.

Backlash will pit Bad Bunny and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest, according to PWInsider.

There was talk of Bunny, Rey, and Santos Escobar vs. Priest, Dominik, and Finn Balor, but the tag team match is the current plan.

The tag team match with Bad Bunny, as well as Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, could be officially announced on tonight’s SmackDown.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The current announced card is as follows:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens