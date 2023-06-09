Spoiler: Big Name Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair is backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight.

There has been no word on whether Flair will return to WWE TV tonight, but PWInsider has confirmed that she is at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Flair has been MIA since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley on April 1 during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. She and her husband, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, have been traveling while their respective companies have been closed.

Flair and the injured Liv Morgan are set to star in a new film based on the life of former NWA World Women’s Champion Mildred Burke, which is set to begin filming this month in Louisville, KY.

As PWMania.com previously reported, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation on tonight’s SmackDown.

The current card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa is as follows:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?