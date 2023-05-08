Spoiler: Big Name Set To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW (5/8/2023)

Despite not being advertised previously, a major WWE star will appear tonight on RAW.

Brock Lesnar has been spotted in town ahead of tonight’s show, according to PWInsider Elite. Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes at Backlash, but the way the match was booked, it appeared as if Cody won by accident just as Lesnar was about to make Cody tap out.

The finish leaves the door open for a rematch between Brock and Cody, so Brock’s appearance on RAW tonight could be to set up a match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody will compete in the World Heavyweight Title tournament, which begins tonight. It will be Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat match. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is the other Triple Threat match scheduled for tonight. The winners of those Triple Threat matches will face off later in the evening. One would think that Lesnar would get involved in some way.

Tonight's RAW is also the first night that the WWE Draft rosters will be implemented.